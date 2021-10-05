HomeBollywoodNews

Balakrishna's Telugu film 'Akhanda' shoot wrapped

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has finished the shooting of his much awaited film ‘Akhanda’. The team called it a wrap on Tuesday.

Director Boyapati Srinu finished the shooting here at Annapurna Studios. The film’s post-production work is also happening simultaneously and the makers will soon announce the release date.

The film’s last song was shot on Tuesday. Balakrishna who plays a double role, will be seen as an Aghori sadhu in one of the roles.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady opposite Balakrishna in the film, which is touted as a mass action entertainer. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing ‘Akhanda’ under Dwaraka Creations. Actors Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in crucial roles.

S Thaman renders soundtracks, while C Ram Prasad cranks the camera. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor.

–IANS

