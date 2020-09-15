Bambai Main Ka Ba? Rap with an angst & reality check

Manoj Bajpayee along with Anubhav Sinha has indeed turned the heat on the migrant issue with his debut rap album – ‘Bambai Main Ka Ba’. Long long time ago, it was presumed that Bambai was on some kind of an inclined plane downside where a migrant just had to slide and he would land up in the “City of Dreams”. But the tone and texture of the dreams have changed and the rainbow has become monochrome.

RAP as a medium of protest when it touches the issues pertaining to struggle of the common man instantly catches the eye. It starts riding the popularity charts which may flummox those who believe in maintaining the status quo ante. It has the potential to become the reference point for reorienting the policies and the approaches to problems of development. BLACK LIFE MATTERS is one such recent case in point which has become a rallying point and it started out as a protest.

Bambai Main Ka Ba | Bhojpuri Rap | Manoj Bajpayee | Anubhav Sinha

The timing of Bambai Main Ka Ba or what is there in Mumbai that people leave their well settled abodes to come and live a life of squalor is in sync with the going back of the servile class from the metropolitan cities to their abodes which they had left behind for a rainbow but found in most of the cases that it indeed is a chimera.

Be it a Manoj Bajpayee or an Anubhav Sinha, they all belong to the category of migrants who landed one day in Bambai but find that the struggle continues and stability is elusive. If it is the case with a Manoj Bajpayee or an Anubhav Sinha, one can very well understand the pain that a common individual who has come from far off places to earn his living must be enduring to eke out their living for years on end and still finds that stability does not exist in their lexicon.

Migration has been one of the pains that leave a sociological impact upon those who have been left behind at the native place and the sense of loneliness which the migrant has to endure in these urban spaces of BAMBAI.

It was the famous poet Bhikhari Thakur who had created the concept of BIDESIA for the women who are left behind when the husbands go off-shore for livelihood and hence the name BIDESIA which encapsulated the angst and loneliness of women in the villages. Bambai Main Ka Ba takes this argument to a different level by questioning those who have come to cities like BAMBAI or Mumbai and asking whether the whole effort is worth it?

Rare ‘Bidesia’ Song | Bhikhari Thakur | शारदा सिन्हा – बिदेसिया गीत | भिखारी ठाकुर

The timing of the rap is in sync with the ideas post-COVID times where the planners and thinkers are toying with the idea of developing new nodes of urbanity near the nativity for jobs and to ease out the pressure on the metropolitan cities which are bursting at their seams. Bambai Main Ka Ba is pointing towards having a relook at the manner in which urban planning has been done so far where few cities on the map of a nation have become suction nodes at the cost of development of smaller cities.

It is an urgent cry at relooking the whole planning process and imperative urge to think seriously about focusing on developing the second line of cities in each of the states which would ease out the pressure on the metropolitan cities and also help in broad-banding the developmental process.

Once this happens, there will be scores of Manoj Bajpayees who will come out and echo the thought process that Bambai Main Ka Ba wishes to underline, and the day it starts happening the purpose of this rap would be served.

Please find below the English lyrics for your reference-

So what is it?

What is it?

Just what is it about this Bombay?

What is it about Bombay

That I slumber in a carrier

When back home I have more than a mere acre

What is it about Bombay?

That I must live my life in this loop

Of oil and salt and shampoo

My palms I dip in the earth

And my heart, it turns all green

Oh my soul it’s still back there

In that hot meal of my dream

Oh what is about Bombay?

So what is it?

How I wish I’d spend my days

Amidst my farms and orchards, my yard

But here I am yoked to ways helpless and hard

So what is it ……

Here I am

A security sentry

Doubling up on duty

Each day I waste and fray

Like a wicker lamp that burns away

Oh who must have such will to bear

The biting of mosquitoes

Who would want oh tell me

To be rent by nerves, oh who does

Between village and town of mine

I lie a bit bewildered

To feed two tummies no more

To Bombay I have wandered

So what is it….

Just what is it ….

Milk and ghee and butter sugar candy

It’s what’s plenty back there

But here one must make do

With snack and bread, what else’s there?

But work there isn’t where I come from

And no jobs to be had

Look how they herd and drive us

Like sheep and goat, it’s bad

If only there was an earning

Would’ve made my home my heaven

Why ever leave if that place rocked

To arrive here and then get knocked

So what is it……

And who’s here to share this grief

And this helplessness, what a life!

A year it’s been, a year

Away from the darling wife

And who is it that’s dumped us

In the grip of these compulsions

That even my chit of a darling girl

I can’t under-arm mine clasp and whirl

The elders, mai and babu

The pond and dale all lost

Who shall I open unto this heart

That lies all broken upon itself, what a cost?

So what is it …..

Blade and knife and rake and plough

There’s also pick and axe

And a length of home, a brood of keepers

I too have a kingdom, let me wax

Scrapers tall that these hands built

They all go kissing the sky

Here I am under this shanty roof

And it leaks, oh my my

Oh come and see you city lads

What a stampede all this is

Our lives, they are trussed and pressed

Come see what a hen coop this is

So what it is…

We toiled and toiled us two

We rolled the soil us two

And on a leg we stood

A month of rain, us two

But a tuppence that didn’t earn

For all the labour, all the toil

And for little things we yet yearn

The ways of the bit city

I pray I can’t divine

All the time they snap and scold

But tell not what fault it is of mine

So what is it…..

Those hands that hold the rules and law

Those hands they drip of blood

Those hands, those hands

Those hands are hands of flaw

Oh reckon among such folks

The gulfs that exist

Between the high and the low

Little the Constitution can even do

But to scrape and bow

Better that life

Lived close to daughter and to son

There’s neither a fair school close

Nor a hospital for a dose

So what is it…..

It’s atrocity that upon us rains

How much must one bear and try

The lofty lordships of the land

What’s there on them to rely

We lie on earth

Your throne’s too high

It’s known to all because of who

Bereft lie our homes, oh sigh

O lordships! O masters!!

Will anyone lend an ear?

The ill, they’re dying back home

Sans medicine and cure, we fear.

So what is it?

Just what is it?

Just what is it about Bombay?

Just what?????

Courtesy: T-Series