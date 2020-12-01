Bollywood News

'Bandish Bandits' actress Shreya Chaudhry reveals her life mantra

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Bandish Bandits fame actress Shreya Chaudhry has shared her life mantra. She says it is the secret that keeps her going.

Shreya, who shot to fame with the musical web series earlier this year, says “Hakuna Matata” is the mantra that helps her sail through tough times. The popular Swahili phrase from East Africa translated to: “There are no troubles or worries.”

“I believe life is like a maze. Often, life makes you go through multiple ups and downs and you keep feeling anxious about what’s next. I follow one simple mantra in my life that interestingly I learnt from the Lion King — ‘Hakuna Matata’, which means no worries,” she said.

“I know everyone faces their own shares of problems, rejections and struggles but I believe it is important to move forward, work towards a goal, without worrying too much about the end result. It helps me take actions in the right decision,” she added.

