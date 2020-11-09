Advtg.
Bandish Bandits star Shreya Chaudhry shares her bucket list

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Shreya Chaudhry has revealed her bucket list, and it is all about trying out different things to stay motivated.

“I have always loved adventure since childhood. I believe that taking a different route from the mundane keeps one motivated in life. For me, the bucket list is what keeps me going and makes me happy,” Shreya told IANS.

“I have a long list of things on my bucket list. To highlight a few — sky diving, witnessing northern lights and, since I like flying, I would love to get pilot’s license,” Shreya said.

“(I) Wish to start a production house of my own, experience snowfall — it is way too beautiful, isn’t it! Last but not least learn how to ride a horse without a saddle. I feel these are just means to gain more knowledge and create wonderful memories,” she added.

Shreya recently made headlines for her role in the web show, “Bandish Bandits”, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni,Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

–IANS

