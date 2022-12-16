scorecardresearch
'Barbie' trailer raises expectations from Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling film

By Glamsham Bureau

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll, reports ‘Variety’. Plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, but the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy-toy Ken, adds ‘Variety’.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya and Jamie Demetriou.

‘Variety’ exclusively reported that the transgender actress Hari Nef (‘And Just Like That’, ‘You’) and ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ star Alexandra Shipp also have supporting roles in the film.

The film is directed by Gerwig from a script that the ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Women’ filmmaker co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Back in 2019, Robbie shared with Marc Malkin of ‘Variety’ the importance of bringing Barbie to life on screen. “I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” she said.

