Home Bollywood News

‘Bard Of Blood’ turns one, Kirti Kulhari recalls why her role is special

By Glamsham Editorial
'Bard Of Blood' turns one
Bard Of Blood still
Advtg.

Actress Kirti Kulhari has reminisced about her character Jannat in Bard Of Blood on the one-year anniversary of the web series, saying it is the kind of role an actor lives for.

“Even when I utter the character’s name, it hits me how gorgeous she is as a character. The character has been quite strongly etched in the people’s minds and hearts,” said Kirti.

“It’s a character that anyone would fall in love with. Who wouldn’t want to play a character that people just fall in love with? It was the kind of role an actor lives for,” she added.

Advtg.

Kirti remarks that the most interesting bit about essaying Jannat was that she is a Balochi girl. Preparing for the role, knowing about the history of Balochistan and stepping into Jannat’s getup was an immersive experience.

Recalling the time she was offered the series, Kirti said: “After (director) Ribhu (Dasgupta)’s narration, the first thought in my head was that the length of the role doesn’t matter. I fell in love with Jannat in that short narration. I felt that I have to immortalise her.”

Based on Bilal Siddiqi’s “The Bard Of Blood”, the series adaptation revolves around a RAW agent, Kabir Anand, who is tasked to rescue his co-agents captured by the Taliban in Balochistan.

Advtg.

Kirti currently looks forward to the release of “The Girl On The Train” and “Shaadistan”. –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articlePreity Zinta misses ski trips amid ‘crazy’ Dubai heat
Next articleVidyut Jammwal doesn't want you to 'stop staring'!

Related Articles

News

Don’t Miss: Bollywood babes share their lockdown beauty secrets

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Covid-19 lockdown has helped many explore skills beyond what they usually do. While most have been cooking, baking, kitchen gardening and...
Read more
News

Kirti Kulhari feels blessed to travel amid pandemic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari is currently spending time amidst mountains in Himachal Pradesh, and she truly feels blessed. "And finally...
Read more
Latest News

Kirti Kulhari's first tattoo is a tribute to her father

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On Father's Day, actress Kirti Kulhari says she always has been close to her dad, and his quality of being there for everybody is what she would like to get into her life
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

'Bard Of Blood' turns one, Kirti Kulhari recalls why her role is special 1

Vidyut Jammwal doesn't want you to 'stop staring'!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has shared a quirky message with his latest picture on social media.Vidyut took to Instagram...
'Bard Of Blood' turns one

‘Bard Of Blood’ turns one, Kirti Kulhari recalls why her role...

Preity Zinta misses ski trips

Preity Zinta misses ski trips amid ‘crazy’ Dubai heat

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela: I wish you self-esteem so high that you’re humble

Shakti Kapoor 'helped' Chunky Panday' for a 'fees'

Shakti Kapoor ‘helped’ Ananya Panday’s father for a ‘fees’

Deepika Padukone remains 'evasive': NCB sources

Deepika Padukone, Karishma Prakash remain ‘evasive’: NCB sources

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks