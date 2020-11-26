Advtg.
Barkha Singh: 'Please Find Attached Season 2' an enriching experience

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Influencer and actress Barkha Singh finds it an enriching experience to play the character of Sanya in the web series Please Find Attached Season 2.

“It was truly an enriching experience to play Sanya, as her character was so different from myself. I would love to further explore such varied characters, apart from girl next door roles. At the end of the day, as an actor when we see the love from fans, it is just worth the effort, rewarding, and encouraging for us,” Barkha shared.

The web series, which talks about workplace romance, has been shot post the lockdown following necessary safety guidelines.

The series was recent launched on YouTube and the actress expressed that she is “humbled by all the love and support” coming her way from the viewers.

