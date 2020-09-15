Barun Sobti’s new crime film

After surprising the audience with his performance in ‘Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side,’ actor Barun Sobti will now be seen in another crime project, titled Halahal.

The upcoming film is a fictionalized crime story inspired by true events, and it will “touch the narrative of a father’s journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

“It is a very well-written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project,” Barun Sobti shared.

Apart from Barun Sobti, actor Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in the thriller.

Directed by Randeep Jha, “Halahal” will stream on Eros Now from September 21. –IANS/sim/ash