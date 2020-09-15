Home Bollywood News

Barun Sobti’s new crime film

By Glamsham Editorial

After surprising the audience with his performance in ‘Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side,’ actor Barun Sobti will now be seen in another crime project, titled Halahal.

The upcoming film is a fictionalized crime story inspired by true events, and it will “touch the narrative of a father’s journey in search of the truth behind his daughter’s death.

“It is a very well-written film that has turned out to be much more than anybody expected. I’m extremely proud to be a part of this project,” Barun Sobti shared.

Advtg.

Apart from Barun Sobti, actor Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in the thriller.

Directed by Randeep Jha, “Halahal” will stream on Eros Now from September 21. –IANS/sim/ash

Advtg.
Previous articleMeiyang Chang to explore forgotten places of India
Next articleTwinkle Khanna pens an emotional post for son Aarav. Must read

Related Articles

News

Barun Sobti shares the teaser of his crime thriller film ‘Halahal’inspired by true events

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Halahal, directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeishan Quadri is a gripping crime thriller that sheds light on many subjects through its dark yet gritty frames. Halalal teaser shared by Barun Sobti
Read more
Fashion n Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 : Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and other celebs slaying in traditional looks

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the ocassion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebs like Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shaheer Sheikh and other celebs who wore traditional outfits in style. Check out our favourite celebs's looks below:
Read more
Feature

Happy Birthday: Barun Sobti’s cute pictures will make you fall in love with him

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
On the occasion of Barun Sobti’s birthday, here cute pictures of the actor. Check out the pictures below:
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks