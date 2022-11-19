scorecardresearch
'BB 16': Shalin Bhanot says Tina Datta used him

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) In the upcoming episode, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta will be seen getting in a fight after the incident with housemates MC Stan and Shiv Thakare.

Tina and Shalin will be seen talking in the bathroom area. Shalin is seen telling Soundarya that he changed himself for Tina.

He said: “Jo main hun bhi nahi woh utna badal gaya. Jo main tha na main marr gaya.”

Shalin then tell Tina that he used him for the game.

To which, Tina uestioned: “How did I use you? When did I use you?”

–IANS

