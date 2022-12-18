scorecardresearch
'BB16': House to have 3 captains again; Shekhar Suman turns tarot reader

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) After choosing three captains in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ including Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta through a task, the house is again going to witness three captains.

Earlier, there were three contenders- Abdu Rozik, Soundarya and Vikkas Manaktala. Abdu, however, has been asked to leave the show. So, in his absence, the selection of the third captain will be again through a task. All the contestants will be seen participating in it.

The other highlight is that Shekhar Suman is back with ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’. He will now don the avatar of a tarot card reader and will be seen predicting the future of the contestants in the house. Shekhar also reveals the flaw of each house member.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/uk/

