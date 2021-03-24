ADVERTISEMENT
B'day girl Kangana gets emotional while praising 'Thalaivi' director AL Vijay

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, literally broke into tears at a media interaction in the city while praising AL Vijay, her director in the upcoming political biopic “Thalaivi”.

“Never in my life have I met a man who has not made me feel apologetic about my talent. I’m getting emotional, I’m not usually like that, but I want to say that he is one person, who has made me feel good about my talent. Usually the camaraderie they show with male hero, is never shown with an actress. But as a director, I learnt from him how to treat actors and how to show creative partnership,” said an emotional Kangana, while discussing Vijay at the media meet.

The tringual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree in key roles.

“Thalaivi” tells the story of late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa, and traces her life from her rise in the world of films as an actress to becoming a powerful politician who would ultimately rule the state.

Kangana won her fourth National Award as Best Actress on Monday, for her roles in “Manikarnika” and “Panga”. Besides this, she will also be seen in the films “Dhaakad” and “Tejas”.

