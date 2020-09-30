Advtg.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is ready to launch his new thriller, Taish, in the form of a web series as well as a film.

Explaining the unprecedented move of releasing the same project as a film as well as a web series, Nambiar said, “In the last five or six years, we have seen a paradigm shift in the way the audience consumes content — from short formats to binge-worthy long formats and straight-to-digital film premieres, etc. As creators, we, too, are constantly navigating and adapting to these changes.”

“Since consumer viewing patterns are constantly evolving, we wanted to give them a choice to watch our content in the way they would like to. After giving it some thought and as a first of its kind initiative, ‘Taish’ has found different formats as a six-part web series and a film — each equally effective,” the filmmaker explained.

“Taish” features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and revolves around two families based out of London. The film and series will be out on Zee5. –ians/sim/vnc