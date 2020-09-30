Home Bollywood News

Bejoy Nambiar’s experiment with ‘Taish’ is first of its kind

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is ready to launch his new thriller, Taish, in the form of a web series as well as a film.

Explaining the unprecedented move of releasing the same project as a film as well as a web series, Nambiar said, “In the last five or six years, we have seen a paradigm shift in the way the audience consumes content — from short formats to binge-worthy long formats and straight-to-digital film premieres, etc. As creators, we, too, are constantly navigating and adapting to these changes.”

“Since consumer viewing patterns are constantly evolving, we wanted to give them a choice to watch our content in the way they would like to. After giving it some thought and as a first of its kind initiative, ‘Taish’ has found different formats as a six-part web series and a film — each equally effective,” the filmmaker explained.

Advtg.

“Taish” features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Sheikh, and revolves around two families based out of London. The film and series will be out on Zee5. –ians/sim/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleYo Yo Honey Singh: There has been a lot of change in Punjabi, Hindi rap
Next articleIPL: DC's Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH

Related Articles

News

Bejoy Nambiar's 'Taish' to be out on Oct 29 as film and web series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer revenge drama, Taish, will adopt a unique release strategy on October 29. Nambiar will launch his...
Read more
News

Jim Sarbh, Bani J do the ‘Freedom Dance’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actors Jim Sarbh and Bani J. will share their interpretation of freedom through a music video titled Freedom Dance.
Read more
News

Rana Daggubati to host animated series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Rana Daggubati will soon be seen hosting an animated series, Why are you?, and describes the web series as a quirky...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bejoy Nambiar's experiment with 'Taish' is first of its kind 1

IPL: DC's Shreyas Iyer fined for slow over-rate against SRH

IANS - 0
Abu Dhabi, Sep 30 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his...
Bejoy Nambiar's experiment with 'Taish' is first of its kind 2

Bejoy Nambiar’s experiment with ‘Taish’ is first of its kind

Honey Singh has collaborated on with Singhsta

Yo Yo Honey Singh: There has been a lot of change...

5 Films that changed Divya Dutta's career graph

5 Films that changed Divya Dutta’s career graph

Movie Review | Kiss The Ground: Aggressive agro therapy for Earth

Movie Review | Kiss The Ground: Aggressive agro therapy for Earth

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

All-round effort helps SunRisers notch first win

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks