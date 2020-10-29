Advtg.
Bejoy Nambiar: ‘Taish’ brings a sense of double pressure

By Glamsham Editorial
Bejoy Nambiar
Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is excitedly looking forward to the audience reaction to his latest effort.

Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming project, the revenge drama “Taish”, releases on Thursday in the form of a feature film as well as web series. This is an unprecedented experiment in Indian showbiz.

“With every new release, the count of butterflies in my stomach increases, and right now I feel tensed, eager to know what the audience feels. There is a sense of double pressure because we are releasing ‘Taish’ in two formats, as a full-length feature film and as a web series. Both formats have their target audience. Having said that, there is relief because there is no weekend collection and box office pressure,” the filmmaker told IANS.

“Also, in the film we have tried to touch upon a topic that hasn’t been done in films before, so I am interested to know how people connect with it, as well as the characters of the story,” he added.

The plot of revenge is set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding in London.

“I wrote a short story about an incident. Then (his 2017 anthology film) ‘Solo’ released. After that I started working on another subject and, quite organically, I was able to connect that story with the short story that I wrote previously. Connecting these two turned out to be the story of ‘Taish’,” he added.

The film features Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Jim Sarbh and Ankur Rathee along with Zoa Morani and Abhimanyu Singh.

The filmmaker has created his signature style with films like “Reflections”, “Shaitan”, “David”, “Wazir”, and “Solo”. Is he conscious about maintaining his signature style in every film? “I really do not anyalise on how to maintain my signature style. I focus on how I can tell the story better. Otherwise, I will not justify the story. But yes, I want my upcoming film to be better than my last release every time. I do not want to make the same mistakes because I am learning with each film,” said Nambiar.

“Taish” will stream on Zee5 from October 29.

–ians, Arundhuti Banerjee

