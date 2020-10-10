Teaser of Bejoy Nambiar’s TAISH showcases promising glimpse

Advtg.

The teaser for Bejoy Nambiar’s TAISH released and the action & drama-packed clip gives us a glimpse into what the film promises, which is insane action sequences, passionate drama & romance, and a whole lot of suspense.

Watch Taish official teaser; A Zee5 Original Series & Film

The revenge drama features Pulkit Samrat as the lead. TAISH also features Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.

In typical Bejoy Nambiar style, the video is a real ‘teaser’, with suspense that will tease the brain; action that’s a treat for the eyes. The exciting teaser with all these intriguing elements has us eager for its trailer

We cannot help but point out how intimidating and intense Pulkit Samrat’s character looks; he leaves you extremely curious to know more about his character of an angry young man.

The teaser is full of anticipation for the film’s release with the last shot, which adds the wow factor packs a punch!!!

TAISH will release on the 29th of October on ZEE5 as a film as well as a 6 part series, a first of its kind.