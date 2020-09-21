Home Bollywood News

Bengali star Nusrat Jahan mulls legal action against video chat app using her photo

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Bengali actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has threatened legal action against a video chatting app that has used her photograph in an advertisement without due permission.

Nusrat took to her verified Twitter account on Monday to protest against the “unacceptable” behaviour by the makers of the app. She tagged the Police Commissioner of Kolkata, Anuj Sharma, in her tweet.

“This is totally unacceptable – using pictures without consent. Would request the Cyber Cell of @KolkataPolice to kindly look into the same. I am ready to take this up legally.

@CPKolkata,” Nusrat tweeted on Monday.

Kolkata Police has started investigating the matter on the basis of Nusrat’s tweet.

Replying to the actress-politician’s tweet, Commissioner Sharma tagged Kolkata Police Detective Department, which replied: “Sir, We have taken a note of the matter and the same is being looked into by our concerned section for necessary action. Regards.”

–IANS

abh/vnc

