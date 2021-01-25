ADVERTISEMENT
Bengali star Rukmini Maitra to debut in Bollywood in Vidyut Jammwal starrer ‘Sanak’

Bengal actress Rukmini Maitra is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite action star Vidyut Jammwal

By Glamsham Editorial
Bengali star Rukmini Maitra to debut in Bollywood with 'Sanak'
Bengali star Rukmini Maitra (pic courtesy: instagram)
Bengal actress Rukmini Maitra is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will feature opposite action star Vidyut Jammwal in the forthcoming action-thriller Sanak.

Announcing the news, Vidyut tweeted on Monday: “Brace yourself, something big is coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi! #ComingSoon #Sanak Stay tuned!”

Confirming the same, a trade analyst tweeted: “VIDYUT JAMMWAL – RUKMINI MAITRA… #VidyutJammwal and #RukminiMaitra [a popular #Bengali film actress] to star in action-thriller #Sanak… Directed by Kanishk Varma… Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios… #Sanak is #Vidyut and #Vipul’s fifth collaboration.”

Rukmini Maitra is the rumoured girlfriend of Tollywood superstar Dev. The duo has co-starred in hits including Chaamp, Cockpit, Kabir, Kidnap and Password.

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.  –ians/abh/vnc

