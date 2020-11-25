Advtg.
Bollywood News

Rohan Gurbaxani bags Chick Fight, other Hollywood roles

By Glamsham Editorial
Rohan Gurbaxani in an instagram post
Bengaluru boy Rohan Gurbaxani features in the new comedy, Chick Fight, and will soon be seen in a few other Hollywood projects.

Chick Fight, and action comedy, stars Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne in central roles, and is about an all-female fight club.

Rohan Gurbaxani, who will be seen in other Hollywood projects such as Knuckledust, RED 48 and Confession said, “I started looking for work while studying at the New York University (NYU). I did not want to wait for my graduation to get over and then start something professionally. I got in touch with a good talent agency and during the last year of my college, I started giving auditions for TV shows and films. I consider myself fortunate that my talent got recognized and people offered me such huge projects.”

“I feel when I worked as an assistant on several films — that period actually helped me in bagging acting projects. From coffee runs to picking up trash on the sets, I have done it all. The training period actually taught me how to build contacts and relationships,” Rohan said.  –ians/sim/vnc

