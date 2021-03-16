ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid cases in the tech city, an official said on Monday.

“The 8-day 13th edition of the annual film festival has been put off till further notice from March 24-31 due to rising Covid cases in the city,” said the official of the state information department.

The decision to defer the festival was taken by the members of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy on the advice of the state health experts, as the atmosphere is not congenial to hold it this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the epi-centre of the coronavirus in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 550 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,11,989, including 6,454 active cases, while 4,01,010 recovered so far, with 198 discharged in the day.

As the Covid-induced guidelines has restricted large gatherings in public places and limited the number of people for participating in functions, the academy has decided to hold the festival at a later date, as about 7,000 people were expected to participate from across the state, country and overseas.

The festival will be held at four venues where 200 Indian and international films will be shown on 14 screens when normalcy returns, post-pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 12th or previous edition of the fest from February 26-March 4, 2020, about 220 films from 60 countries were shown on 14 screens. About 10,000 delegates participated before the pandemic broke out in the state on March 8, 2020.

–IANS

fb/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleManika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
Read more
Sports

Olympic torch relay to kick off on schedule

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, March 15 (IANS) The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will kick off as scheduled in northeastern Japan's Fukushima prefecture on March 25, organisers...
Read more
Technology

FB to help 50M people get vaccines, to add labels to fake posts

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) In an effort to help 50 million people get Covid-19 vaccines, Facebook CEO Marck Zuckerberg on Monday...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Manika Batra crashes out of Olympic qualifying event

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Manika Batra's run at the World Singles Qualification Tournament, an Olympic qualification event in table tennis, came to an...

Win over Punjab keeps TRAU's title ambitions alive

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Komron Tursunov's 81st minute free-kick helped Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) Football Club defeat RoundGlass Punjab FC 1-0 in...

Hazard out of Real's Champions League clash vs Atalanta

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Eden Hazard's injury nightmare at Real Madrid continued after the club confirmed that he suffered yet another muscle injury that...

Mohammedans thrash Churchill to second on points table

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kalyani, March 15 (IANS) Mohammedan SC handed Churchill Brothers their second straight defeat of the season as the Black Panthers, in a scintillating...

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates