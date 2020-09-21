Singer Benny Dayal feels the world needs a dose of positivity, and he hopes his latest track ‘Jee le’ does the trick.

For the song, Benny has collaborated with composer Raajeev V. Bhalla.

“When I was approached by Raajeev for this song, I was game to work with him immediately because I have personally been a fan of his music. Moreover, the world needs a dose of positivity and hope. We may not have everything right now but we all have something to be grateful for, so the song reminds you to focus on that, and to remember that we are all rockstars of our own lives,” Benny said.

To this, Bhalla added: “Benny and I thought the message of, ‘live in the moment, my friend, this is all we got.. Zindagi ka tu rockstar’, is much needed today. We cannot keep worrying all the time and even lose the joy we have right now. We must live big, shine bright and soar high, no matter what the lows.”

For the video, singers Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant, Armaan Malik, Shalmali Kholgade, Armaan Malik, Aditya Narayan, Jonita Gandhi, Shilpa Rao, Aditi Singh Sharma, Divya Kumar, Shruti Pathak, Siddhart Mahadevan, Mihir Joshi, Arunaja, Kamakshi Khanna, Lisa Mishra, Nikita Gandhi, Sangeet/Anusha, Shashwat Singh, Saptak Chatterjee, and Shefali Alvarez also sent in self-recorded clips to share the uplifting message of the song. –IANS/sug/vnc