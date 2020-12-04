Bollywood News

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor-model Siddharth Gupta appears in the music video of the new B. Praak song, Besharam Bewaffa. He calls himself a workhorse, adding that luck plays very important factor in the entertainment industry

The song is a big hit like all of B. Praak’s tracks, and Siddharth, who appears in the video with Gautam Gulati and Divya Khosla Kumar, told IANS: “Besharam Bewaffa should cross one billion views, so that I can tell T-Series I am their lucky boy and I want to be a part of their each and every project.”

Incidentally, his last music video was “Vaaste” in which featured with singer Dhvani Bhanushai. The song created a record by crossing one billion views and 8.2 million likes on YouTube through November 2020. It was declared the 10th most liked music video worldwide on YouTube for 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth added on a serious note: “I am a workhorse and I believe in hard work and dedication but once I finish a project I leave it on my luck. I feel luck is a very important factor in this industry. You can be really talented and hardworking but whether your project works or not depends a lot on luck.”

Sidhharth has acted in the 2014 “Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi”, hosted the show “MTV Jhand Hogi Sabki”, and also featured in the web series named “Ragini MMS: Returns”.

He has drawn up a list of dream directors. “I want to collaborate with filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I really like the work of Karan Johar. I think he is an underrated director because I personally feel that he brings out the best feelings in an actor. Apart from them, I would like to work with Aditya Chopra and Imtiaz Ali because I am a huge admirer of their works,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

iv/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRun disclaimer with fantasy sports ads: I&B ministry to media
Next articleChhetri's goal helps Bengaluru beat Chennaiyin 1-0

Related Articles

News

#DiljitVsKangana continues trending on Twitter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has continued being a trending topic throughout Friday. Hashtags #DiljitVsKangana and...
Read more
News

Rani Mukerji: Learnt a lot about humanity doing 'Black', 'Hichki'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says she learnt a lot about humanity essaying roles as the specially-abled Michelle McNally in Black...
Read more
Sports

India's ODI win just the catalyst for Test series (Column: Close-in)

IANS - 0
By Yajurvindra SinghThe initial two disastrous losses that India faced in the One-day Internationals against Australia had all their followers in a state of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 1

E-commerce industry sees 56% growth in festive orders: Report

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) India's e-commerce industry reported nearly 56 per cent growth in order volume this festive season amid the pandemic as...
'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 2

New Intel ML system efficiently detects bugs in code

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 3

BenQ launches new range of video conferencing cameras in India

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 4

Amazon to soon allow users to type and chat with Alexa

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 5

Flipkart launches '2GUD Local' to digitise offline retailers

'Besharam Bewaffa' music video actor Siddhath Gupta believes in luck factor 6

Banks need to invest more in IT, tech: RBI Guv on...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020