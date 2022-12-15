Besharam Rang is a confluence of genres that makes it very exciting musically!’ : Vishal-Sheykhar on delivering yet another blockbuster track, this time for YRF’s Pathaan

Ace music composers Vishal-Sheykhar have a penchant to deliver humongous chartbusters and this time they have delivered the party anthem of the year, Besharam Rang, for YRF’s Pathaan which has broken the internet!

Speaking about the instant success of the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, who look a million bucks together, Vishal Dadlani says, “Besharam Rang is a unique song. It is a confluence of genres that makes it very exciting musically. It is almost an old-school melody paired with a modern beat, that is influenced by Afro beat but is electronic. What I love most is how a true melody transcends language, because while Shilpa is singing it, it sounds like a very traditional Indian melody and Caralisa and I are singing a Spanish version of that melody and it sounds authentic there too.”

He adds, “It’s an exciting crossover, we had a lot of fun making it. I think Siddharth wanted to raise the bar in terms of the woman, the protagonist singing the song being very sensual, very empowered. It’s sexy and fun, and it’s a great groove that people are really going to enjoy dancing to it. A lot of heart has gone into it and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Vishal and Sheykhar have had an enviable hit record with Siddharth Anand having worked in films like War, Bang Bang, Salaam Namaste and composed hits like Khuda Jaane, Ghungroo and Hairat.

Sheykhar Ravjiani says, “Besharam Rang’s inspiration in all the old beautiful melodies we’ve grown up listening to, but infused with today’s vibe and sound. Siddharth and us go back a long way. The collaboration started with a foundation of a great friendship and understanding. It is one of those rare working relationships that is driven by a huge amount of passion, love for music and an ability to instantly grasp what we are collectively trying to achieve musically. The reason for the success of our combination lies in the joy of the process of making music and this joy is palpable when the audience hears the song.”

Pathaan is India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline pumping, visually extravagant film is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.