'Beyhad 2' actor Manish Verma set to play character with 'evil mind'

Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) TV star Manish Verma is gearing up to play a college-goer with an evil mind.

He gets to essay the role with an evil shade in the show titled “Teri Meri Ek Jindri”, and is expected to start shooting later this month.

“I have always played very subtle characters but my character in this show is very different. It has many layers. I will be portraying the character of a college-going boy who happens to be the lead character’s best friend’s boyfriend and has an evil mind,” he said.

Advtg.

“I am really excited for this as I have never done anything like this before. People had given me immense love in my previous show and I hope they will continue giving me the same love and support for my new journey as well,” he added.

Manish has made his mark with roles in shows like “Beyhadh 2”, “Jamai Raja 2.0” and “Kundali Bhagya”.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc