Advtg.
Bollywood News

Beyonce says 2020 has 'absolutely changed' her

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer Beyonce Knowles has shared how the year has brought about changes in her.

The 39-year-old opened up in an interview with British Vogue on how the events of 2020 “absolutely changed” her, reports billboard.com.

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed. I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still,” she said.

Advtg.

“I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects non-stop,” she added.

She recalled her “back-to-back” projects over the last four years, starting with her 2016 album “Lemonade” and ending with her 2020 visual album “Black Is King”.

“I released ‘Lemonade’ during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed ‘Homecoming’, went on another world tour with Jay, then ‘Black Is King’, all back-to-back. It’s been heavy and hectic,” she said.

Advtg.

“I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy,” she added.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAlaya F aces dance move but falters on landing in funny new post
Next articleSaif, Jacqueline, Yami, Arjun start shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Titans XI make record total in T20 cricket in India

IANS - 0
Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) Titans XI scored 264 for seven wickets, the highest T20 total on Indian soil, on way to beating...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Holder takes stumbling SRH to win, closer to qualification

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

We weren't brave enough with bat: Kohli after RCB loss

Beyonce says 2020 has 'absolutely changed' her 1

Ishan improving better with each game, says MI captain Pollard

Beyonce says 2020 has 'absolutely changed' her 2

Sean Connery, Original Bond and more (OBITUARY)

Beyonce says 2020 has 'absolutely changed' her 3

RR look to continue charge for playoffs vs KKR (IPL Match...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks