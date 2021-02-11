ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bhagyashree starts son Abhimanyu's b'day countdown with throwback pic

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree shared a throwback picture with son Abhimanyu Dassani to kickstart his birthday countdown. Abhimanyu celebrates his special day on February 21, and the photograph his mother shared is from his first birthday.

“#throwbackthursday #onceuponatime Its the birthday countdown for @abhimanyud 10days to go. This pic was taken on the occasion of his first birthday. As you can see, I was more excited than the birthday boy. #myson #birthdayboy #birthday #family #mylove #firstborn #son #happiness #myheart #nottolongago #toddler,” Bhagyashree wrote as caption.

Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with the movie Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018) , will soon be seen in Shabbir Khan’s Nikamma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhagyashree will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. The actress has been sharing stills of her look in the film. She also has a role in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer RadheShyam.

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWrestlers Sushil, Sakshi out of annual contract; Anshu, Sonam in
Next articleSatya Manjrekar, Mahesh’s son, opens up on working with the director
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ranveer Singh reveals a funny video of Rohit Shetty

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ranveer Singh has revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker is driving a clown car
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut’s post after 10 night shifts

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kangana Ranaut who is currently shooting for spy thriller 'Dhaakad', shared a still from the sets after shooting for 10 consecutive nights
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut opens up on her drastic physical makeovers for roles

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut credits her fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja for the transformation she acquires for various roles
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kareena Kapoor Crysta IVF Redcliffe Lifesciences

Kareena Kapoor to endorse a fertility & pregnancy care brand

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kareena Kapoor: While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally...

Abhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers

Why Gurmeet Choudhary is emotional about his new horror film 'The...

Jonita Gandhi: It's always fun working with Badshah

Parvin Dabas on reintroducing 'panja' professionally

Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta & Prasad Mali get set for ‘The...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021