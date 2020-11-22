Advtg.
Bharti, Harsh get 13 days' judicial custody (Lead)

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) A Mumbai Special Court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya to 13 days judicial custody. The couple was arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shortly after the order was pronounced sending them to judicial custody till December 4, the duo applied for bail which will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early this morning by the NCB after a raid at their home and office in Andheri West which led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana.

The action that shocked entertainment circles came after they were named by two drug peddlers arrested from Khar-Danda early on Saturday, according to the NCB. After the seizure, the couple has also confessed to consuming drugs following which they were interrogated and arrested.

–IANS

qn/rs

