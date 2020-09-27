Home Bollywood News

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Actor Bhavesh Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar’, says he does not want to restrict himself and is ready to work on TV and web too.

“I will definitely consider TV if I get an opportunity. I don’t want to limit myself to just one medium and I want to explore other entertainment platforms too. If I get good offers, be it films or TV or the web, I will definitely consider it,” said the 19-year-old.

“I love watching ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. My mother and grandmother are big fans of TV shows and these shows are their favourite too,” he added.

Advtg.

He is currently awaiting the release of his next film “Hawayein”, which revolves around the story of a young man who heads out on a journey across India and how while exploring the country, he gets to know himself. The movie’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the team is now looking forward to an OTT release. –ians/nn/kr

Advtg.
Previous articleRiddhima starts birthday countdown for brother Ranbir

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana tests covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared that she has tested positive for Covid-19. On Sunday, she took...
Read more
News

Mamata allows cinema halls, plays to reopen from Oct 1 in Bengal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic...
Read more
News

Preity Zinta misses ski trips amid ‘crazy’ Dubai heat

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Preity Zinta is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League, and the high temperature of the place makes her miss...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums 1

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Bhavesh Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film 'P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar', says he does not...
Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums 2

Riddhima starts birthday countdown for brother Ranbir

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

RR win toss, choose to bowl against KXIP

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums 2

Ayushmann on screening of 'Bala' at Indo-German Film Week

Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums 2

When Rhea Kapoor cried after seeing her pet’s ill-health

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Clash of titans as Rohit's MI meet Kohli's RCB (IPL Match...

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks