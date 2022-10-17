Bhediya – It’s time for some ‘kaand’ in the jungle!

It’s time for some “kaand” in the jungle! The first exclusive poster of Dinesh Vijan’s creature comedy Bhediya has finally been unveiled, and it will surely leave you awestruck! Featuring a wild and intense Varun Dhawan in the backdrop of a stunning moon, the poster showcases Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak too. It also reveals a glimpse of the mythical Bhediya lit by bright flames.

Marking director Amar Kaushik’s third outing after the success of Stree and Bala, the film’s trailer announcement sparked an instant rage all over, and the poster takes the buzz further with its mystic vibe and grand visuals.

With the official trailer scheduled to drop on the 19th of October, looks like Varun and Co are set to howl over B-town soon!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, ‘Bhediya’. A Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, releasing in cinemas, in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.