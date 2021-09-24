- Advertisement -

Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey, who is known as ‘Chitu’ in the Bhojpuri film industry, will be seen on screen on October 1 in his next film ‘Prem Geet 2’. He will be seen alongside actress Shilpa Pokharel.

Talking about the freshness of this film’s script, he said: “This film is completely new, which has a wonderful combination of action and emotion along with romance. The songs of the film have been shot at many great locations. I hope the audience will like this film very much.”

The trailer of ‘Prem Geet 2’, made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions presented by Ratnakar Kumar, was recently released on the official YouTube channel of Worldwide Records Bhojpuri.

Ratnakar Kumar, MD, music company Worldwide Records said, “‘Prem Geet 2’ is a musical love story. In this you will get to see many colors of love. We are going to release it on 1 October across India. Now theaters are opening slowly. There is tremendous music in this film, which will attract the audience towards it.”

Directed by Sonu Khatri, the movie also stars Amit Shukla, CP Bhas, Rohit Singh Matru, Sudha Jha, Indrasani Mishra, Ranjit Sharma, Bablu Khan and Ajay Kumar in pivotal roles.