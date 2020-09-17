Home Bollywood News

Akshara Singh slams Anubhav Sinha for ‘nanga naach’ remark

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh
Prominent Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on Tuesday slammed director Anubhav Sinha for his ‘derogatory’ remarks on the Bhojpuri film industry.

Anubhav Sinha had said reportedly made a statement about the Bhojpuri film industry in which he used the phrase ‘nanga naach’ (vulgar dance).

Sinha’s statement came soon after BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan pointed out during Zero Hour in Parliament that drugs are frequently smuggled from borders connected with China and Pakistan and the drug mafia has strong connections in Bollywood.

Akshara said Anubhav Sinha comes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and still doesn’t respect his mother tongue.

“People know you as an intellectual. How could you insult your mother tongue by using the phrase ‘nanga naach’ when talking about the Bhojpuri film industry?” Akshara asked.

The Bhojpuri film industry has been up in arms against Bollywood’s nepotism since popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in mysterious circumstances in Mumbai.

Earlier, Bhojpuri actor Sudip Pandey had also pointed out Bollywood’s drug connection. In a reply to Ravi Kishan, Rajya Sabha MP actress Jaya Bachchan has defended Bollywood in Parliament.

“People know the drug connection in the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. If people like Ravi Kishan have pointed out the wrongdoings in Bollywood, why you are making a hue and cry and pointing fingers on the Bhojpuri film industry? ” added Akshara.

“No one is denying Anubhav Sinha’s contribution to the film industry but he should respect others,too. The Bhojpuri film industry has given two MPs (Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan) to the nation. Both of them have earned fame through dedication and hard work and not through vulgar dance. Bollywood has more vulgarity then the Bhojpuri film industry,” claimed Akshara. –IANS/ajk/ash

