Bhojpuri cinema to get a boost with Film City in UP's Noida

Advtg.

By Vivek Tripathi

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) The Bhojpuri film industry is likely to spread its wings even higher following the announcement that a film city will come up in Uttar Pradeshs Noida by 2021 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A large number of Bhojpuri films are made in Uttar Pradesh. However, from studios to technical work, the Bhojpuri producers have to depend on Mumbai. With the setting up of a film city in Noida, these filmmakers hope to get better facilities with an advanced infrastructure in UP itself.

Advtg.

Bhojpuri film producer Yogesh Raj Mishra in a chat with IANS said nearly 70 per cent of Bhojpuri films are being shot in Uttar Pradesh. With a film city in the state, the Bhojpuri industry will get a major boost. Right now a lot of money has to be spent for finalising a film location in Mumbai. Now sets like jails, hotels, hospitals etc can all be put up at the same place in the film city. With all the facilities available under one roof, it will be easier to complete the films in a shorter time with less money, Mishra added.

Another producer Sanjay Srivastava told IANS that by establishing a film city in Uttar Pradesh the need for travelling to other states will be obviated. The scope for Bhojpuri cinema to grow into a regional film industry will also be facilitated.

Renowned Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal ‘Nirahua’ said with the film city in Uttar Pradesh, local artistes will get a better opportunity to showcase their talent. It will promote newer talent which will help in making good films and Bhojpuri cinema can touch dizzying heights.

Advtg.

Just as regional language films get better exposure by way of diverse facilities in Mumbai’s film city so will Bhojpuri films benefit from the film city in Uttar Pradesh. Multiplexes in the state will be allowed tax exemption on a single show similar to what is done in other states.

Film actress Amrapali Dubey said many artistes will get work at home instead of travelling elsewhere. Bhojpuri language will get the respect it deserves.

Actress Kanak Pandey said artistes from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will benefit the most with the coming up of the film city. It will be part of our identity, she added. With this Uttar Pradesh will be a name to reckon with in the entertainment industry.

Advtg.

Film critic Laxmi Shankar Mishra said the Bhojpuri industry will benefit immensely from the upcoming film city. Artistes from the state will get employment and the facilities of studio, dubbing and mixing song recordings will be a boon for Bhojpuri cinema.

–IANS

vkt/skp/khz/bg