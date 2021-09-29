Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan announces the date of the ‘haunting comedy’

- Advertisement -

Chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan shared a motion poster of his much-awaited film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’,.

Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, Kartik wrote, “25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2. At a theatre near you.”The actor is giving serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit and spooky noise in the background.

The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

- Advertisement -

Check out the motion poster below.: