After intriguing motion poster and character posters, the makers of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam have dropped the trailer of the forthcoming horror comedy. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri, the trailer grandstands an adventure loaded up with hilarious roller coaster ride and nail-gnawing paranormal elements.

The two brothers Vibhooti (Saif Ali Khan) and Chiraunji (Arjun Kapoor) are ghost hunter specialists to drive away Bhoots, Djinns, Daayans, Churails, and many more. The brothers are caught in a situation that measures their capability and tests every ability that they possess.

The adventure horror-comedy was shot in the scenic locales of Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and completed the entire shoot in the span of 90 days in the year 2020.

Bhoot Police also stars Jaaved Jaafri and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents ‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on 17th September 2021.