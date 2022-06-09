‘Bhuj’ makers next is air hostess Amrita Ahluwalia’s biopic

- Advertisement -

In 1991, Air India’s air hostess Amrita Ahluwalia, who hails from Haryana, saved an 11-year-old girl from the clutches of her 60-year-old Saudi husband. The Hyderabad police claimed to have rescued 12 minor girls by arresting 20 people, including eight Arab sheikhs at that time.

The fearless, brave and courageous Amrita Ahluwalia settled in Hyderabad in connection with this case and is working for the upliftment of women and children through her NGO.

Abhishek Dudhaiya, who produced and directed ‘Bhuj:The Pride of India’ starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, is now planning to make air hostess Amrita Ahluwalia’s biopic. Producer-director Abhishek Dudhaiya’s production house has taken rights from Amrita Ahluwalia to make a film on her life.

Director Abhishek says, “Currently, the work on the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film is going on after that the cast will be selected.”

The backgrounder of the incidence is the Ameena case. The 1991 selling of a 10 year young girl, Ameena from Hyderabad, India, to a person from Saudi Arabia. The child bride was rescued on 10 August 1991 by the air hostess Amrita Ahluwalia when Ameena was being taken to Saudi Arabia. Later it was found Badruddin and his wife Sabira Begum had sold their 10-year-old daughter Ameena into marriage for a reported $240 to a 60-year-old Saudi Arabian. The case unearthed bride shopping in Hyderabad by persons from the Middle East and raised a lot of attention at that time.

Apparently the movie ‘Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai’ starring Rekha Rana as Ameena was released in 2016 which was based on her real life.