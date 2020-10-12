Advtg.
Bhumi Pednekar completes dubbing for horror flick

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Bhumi Pednekar has completed her dubbing for her upcoming film, Durgavati. On Monday, Bhumi shared a picture of the dubbing session on Instagram.

“Dub Completed My life is now more like Rasode Main Kaun Tha? Actually Darwaze ke peeche kaun tha ? Bye Durgavati, see you the other side #Durgavati #11ThDec,” Bhumi captioned the picture, where she flashes a smile and poses in a studio.

Directed by Ashok, the film is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, “Bhaagamathie”. Superstar Akshay Kumar is presenting the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video.

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the spooky poster of the film, where we see Bhumi sitting outside what looks like an ancient temple.  –ians/sim/vnc

