Bhumi Pednekar speaks on the significance of education

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhumi Pednekar (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar feels education is the significant channel to raise awareness on climate conservation.

“The changes we are observing are real and are an undeniable threat to our civilisation. This year we have witnessed the Australian bushfires burning 18 million hectare of land. One billion animals were killed and many endangered species in the country were driven to extinction,” Bhumi said.

“We saw the oil spill in Russia’s Arctic region, and the Uttarakhand forest fires burning 51 hectare of land. We faced Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. It was the strongest to hit West Bengal in over a decade, with 86 deaths in the state. Finally, we witnessed the California wildfires, where 3,154,107 total acres burned,” she added.

“The effects are already visible and will be catastrophic unless we act now. We need everyone to join hands to ensure that we leave behind barrels of hope and prosperity for the current generations and generations to come. Education is the significant channel to achieve this goal. Let us join hands and make a difference,” said the actress, who has collaborated with the global initiative, Climate Action Project, which reaches out to 10 million students across 107 countries. –ians/dc/vnc

