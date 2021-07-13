Bhumi: Need to stay super vigilant as virus hasn't gone anywhere

Adv.

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar urges citizens to be extra cautious amid the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. She reminds fans that they are still in the middle of the pandemic and need to be careful to avoid a fresh spike in cases.

“We need to stay super vigilant because the virus hasn’t gone anywhere. Lives are at stake constantly, so we will need to act responsibly. Each one of us has the power to contribute and help India to bounce back. Let’s do that for our country,” she said.

“We have to understand that by being careful, we are also aiding the medical fraternity who have worked every single day since March 2020. We have to understand that they too have families,” she added.

Bhumi stressed that people are putting their families at risk by being casual about the virus.

“By being conscious about our responsibilities, we will be helping the health infrastructure too,” she said, adding: “We are in the middle of the pandemic and now is not the time to put our guards down.”

“Yes, we all have to work and look after our families despite the pandemic but we can be very mindful about maintaining social distance, washing our hands or sanitizing them regularly and follow all the recommended steps as soon as we reach home after stepping out. We can try and keep the virus at bay. Let’s aim to do that,” she said.

