Bhumi Pednekar: Climate conservation has become focal point of conversation

Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar is happy that climate conservation has become a focal point of conversation. Bhumi said, “I have to thank the youth of the world for uniting on this. They have made this happen and inspired so many others to come forward and speak up – climate conservation has become the most important focal point of conversation in the world.”

Bhumi is present on Giphy, a popular American online database and search engine known for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, and her climate skewed content has crossed 1 billion views.

The climate action GIFs have been featured amongst the top World Organisations: UNICEF, Greenpeace, Future Earth and United Nations who are creating awareness on climate action.

She added, “The fact that Climate Warrior GIF’s have crossed 1 billion views means the youth of the world have found them useful to raise their voice for climate justice.”

Bhumi calls it a “huge moment of happiness” for her because her social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe.

She added, “It is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently we need to save our planet and all animals who have an equal right to live on earth.”