Bhumi Pednekar: Cinema can spark conversations

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is proud of her work. She says she searches for extraordinary stories, and will constantly pick projects that hit home for her.

“I search for extraordinary stories of extraordinary women! I think that really guides my film choices. Right from my debut, I have tried to bring to life stories of powerful, strong, independent women who have a voice and they want to be heard by society,” she said.

Bhumi Pednekar added, “Cinema can spark conversations and all my films, in their own, unique way, have been about achieving parity.”

Bhumi has shown that she is not afraid to explore roles and diverse genres because she wants to start a positive conversation about being a woman in India.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “I’m proud of my body of work and I know I will constantly pick projects that hit home for me. Such subjects are extremely close to my heart because I do feel I have a responsibility to portray women differently on screen.

“Thankfully, I have been lucky enough to find these projects and fortunate that the filmmakers have decided that they could channelize these really special on-screen women characters through me.” –ians/dc/dpb