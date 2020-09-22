Bhumi Pednekar: I'm creatively very restless

Advtg.

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked in genres as different as chalk and cheese, says she is creatively very restless.

“I have to say I have explored and experimented with roles and cinema in a short span of time, which has probably made everyone believe that I’m always looking to do something new every time I come on screen. It is a correct assumption because I’m creatively very restless,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”. She was later seen in films like “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Toilet : Ek Prem Katha”, “Lust Stories”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”.

Bhumi says she has a personal objective as an artiste.

“I have pushed myself constantly and I will do so in every film that I sign because deep down inside I want to test myself. I want to see how much I can push and reinvent myself on screen. I have a personal ambition to never fit into a mould as an artiste.”

The actress has mapped out her future, too. “I want to do be remembered as someone who constantly gave the audience something new and was not afraid to constantly try something new. I want to be remembered as someone who was unafraid to experiment, and presented myself in the most diverse avatars possible,” she said.

