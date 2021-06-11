Adv.
Adv.
BollywoodNews

Bhumi Pednekar is working on post-Covid stamina

By Glamsham Bureau
Bhumi Pednekar is working on post-Covid stamina
Bhumi Pednekar | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is working on her stamina after recuperating from Covid-19. Bhumi flaunts post-workout glow in a picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a sports bra and yoga pants.

“Post Covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong,” Bhumi captioned the image.

The actress recently announced she would be star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”.

Adv.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up for release.

Adv.
Source@bhumipednekar
Previous articleWI's Bonner suffers blow to his head, out of first Test
Next articleSuniel Shetty, anything to flaunt biceps!
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates