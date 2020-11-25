Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir after 3 years

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati: Glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir after 3 years 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is excited about her upcoming film Durgamati: The Myth, and says it is an honour to play the lead in the conspiracy thriller. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Wednesday.

“I’m super excited about my upcoming film ‘Durgamati’ and it is an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller. Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story,” said Bhumi, adding: “Also, I am glad to collaborate with Akshay (Kumar) sir again after three years and present this wonderful film for audiences across the world,” said Bhumi.

Akshay Kumar is one pf the presenters of Durgamati, and he had acted opposite Bhumi in the 2017 film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Advtg.

The thriller also features Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia. The film, written and directed by G. Ashok, casts Bhumi as a government officer who becomes the target of a sinister conspiracy.

The film is a remake of Ashok’s 2018 Telugu blockbuster, Bhaagamathie.

“With Bhumi leading it, the film is designed as a power-packed entertainer. And the presence of fabulous actors such as Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta along with Karan Kapadia and Mahie Gill make this a treat for lovers of the thriller and conspiracy genres,” said the film’s producer Vikram Malhotra.

Advtg.

The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

“We are certain that this film will provide an entertainment package replete with twists and turns, coupled with thrills and chills to all our fans and audiences right in the comfort of their homes,” said Vijay Subramaniam from the streaming platform.

–IANS

Advtg.

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRaveena Tandon prepares for night curfew in Manali
Next articleRohan Gurbaxani bags Chick Fight, other Hollywood roles

Related Articles

News

How Kiara Advani aced Ghaziabadi lingo for 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani had to learn the distinct local lingo of Ghaziabad for her upcoming starring role in Indoo Ki...
Read more
News

Manushi Chillar: Plant-based diet works better for me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chillar says being a vegetarian is more of a personal choice for her, and shared that it makes...
Read more
Dialogues

Durgamati Dialogues: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill starrer spooky dialogues from the trailer

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Check out Durgamati Dialogues starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill from the trailer below:
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks