Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar has shared some Monday motivation along with an Instagram picture she has shared for fans.

In the image, she poses in a mustard-hued boat neck blouse paired with denims, and strikes a smiling pose for the camera.

“Things are tough, but this too shall pass, it’s been a while so just some #mondaymotivation,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in “Badhaai Do”. The film is the second instalment in the “Badhaai Ho” franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote “Badhaai Ho”.

–IANS

