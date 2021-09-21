Bhumi Pednekar to speak at Climate Week in NY

- Advertisement -

Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar has been invited to speak at the Climate Week in New York. Divya Sharma, India Executive Director, Climate Group, said: “We are pleased to host Bhumi Pednekar at Climate Week NYC 2021 which is a critical moment to influence climate action across the world.”

Sharma added: “Along with being a talented artist, Bhumi has been a strong advocate for environment-friendly choices and green solutions. In line with this year’s theme of ‘Getting It Done’, young voices like Bhumi’s will truly inspire others to do more at Climate Week NYC.”

Bhumi will be speaking on September 23 during Climate Week NYC. She will speak about how India will play a vital role in the global response to the climate emergency, and how the Indian industry will play a critical role in this journey forward.

Run by Climate Group in partnership with the UN, COP26 and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is where the world gathers to showcase leading action and discuss how to do more.

Climate Group is an international non-profit, publicly launched in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York with the mission to see a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.