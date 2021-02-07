ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar trying to get back to routine

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has recovered from her sickness and is now trying to get back to routine.

Bhumi posted a boomerang video on Instagram. She is dressed in a bright blue sports bra paired with a black lycra.

On the image, she wrote: “After a 3 day sickness, tons of comfort food and very less sleep 🙁 trying to get back to routine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared another clip in which she is seen wearing a black jacket and wrote: “Ok am trying…”

Bhumi is currently busy shooting for “Badhaai Do”, the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar Rao to take the franchise forward.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy “Hunterr” (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

dc/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCan Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Rajkummar Rao: (Budding actors) Do not come to Mumbai unprepared

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Rajkummar Rao, noted for his nuanced performances, says cinema is changing and aspiring artistes must prepare first before coming to Mumbai. "The only talent...
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Bhumi Pednekar shares her woes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Monday opened up about her woes on social media... Read on to know more
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar shoots for 'Badhaai Do' at Zero degree

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar is shooting for Badhaai Do, a follow-up to the National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Can Bollywood hope for a big-budget summer?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Yashika MathurNew Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Bollywood is struggling to be back in form, battling the twin onslaught of post-lockdown blues and the...

Pulkit Samrat's mantra: Be up, working while rest are sleeping

Vicky Kaushal enjoys sunset on banks of river Narmada

How Zee5 is winning India's heart with heartland stories

Malang turns one: Disha Patani recalls unleashing the 'madness'

Movie channels face redundancy (Column: B-Town)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021