Bhumi Pednekar: It’s been 6 months & I’m good, guilt free

Advtg.

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar tells you of a life choice that she made during lockdown. She became a vegetarian during the period.

“I was never heavy on non-vegetarian diet but I took a call during lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It’s been six months and I’m good, guilt free and I feel physically strong as well,” she said.

“For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn’t feel like eating meat anymore,” added Bhumi, who will next be seen in “Durgavati” on December 11, realised she wanted to turn vegetarian during lockdown.

Advtg.

Directed by Ashok, “Durgavati” is the official Hindi remake of Telugu horror thriller, “Bhaagamathie”. Superstar Akshay Kumar presents the project, scheduled to launch on Amazon Prime Video. –ians/dc/vnc