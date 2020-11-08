Advtg.
Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar: Want to leave behind a legacy with good cinema

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Bala’ was released in Hindi cinema one year ago on this day. The actress says she definitely wants to leave behind a legacy and thinks that only can be done with good cinema.

“Bala”, directed by Amar Kaushik, revolves around a young man suffering from premature balding and struggles to measure up to social beauty standards.

Talking about the movie, Bhumi said: “‘Bala’ is a very special film. It’s again a film where I got a chance to experiment with a powerful character. To start with, what made this collaboration really special was my collaboration with Ayushmann.”

“Bala” marked the third collaboration between Bhumi and Ayushmann. The two have also worked in movies like “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhana”.

She added: “This was the 3rd time we were collaborating and as luck would have it, it was again a successful one and thank God for that,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi said that what makes “Bala” special for her is the fact that she got to play a character that again “questions a lot of stereotypes that exist in the society”.

She said: “Latika stands for integrity, confidence, and stands for breaking every stereotypical beauty standard in a country like ours. There has always been a colour-based bias in India and she breaks that norm. She is a very strong character.”

Bhumi says the script of “Bala” had floored her instantly.

“When I read the script, the first thing that stood out for me for Latika was her strength and I imbibed a lot of her strength into my personal life. Another exciting part was about how I got to work with Amar Kaushik.”

Talking about what she wants to achieve as her legacy, Bhumi, who will soon be seen in “Durgavati”, said: “I definitely want to leave behind a legacy and I think you can only do that with good cinema. Good cinema has to come with a strong message, with strong content. So, the idea is exactly that.”

She says she wants her films to be remembered even when she is not there.

“Even when I am gone and only a powerful film can do that. Nobody remembers how many crores a film rakes in but what people remember is how they were moved emotionally by the experience of the film. Those films go down in history.”

–IANS

dc/kr

