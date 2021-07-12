Adv.
Bhumi Pednekar's quick makeover

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar treated her fans with a quick makeover on social media.

Bhumi posted a video on Instagram. The clip see the actress applying foundation, contouring, and doing her lips and hair.

“Let’s start the week with some fun on #Reels #Bbeauty #monday,” Bhumi wrote as caption.

On the professional front, the actress recently announced she would star alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film, “Raksha Bandhan”. The film is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

She also has “Badhaai Do” with Rajkummar Rao and “Mr Lele” with Vicky Kaushal lined up.

