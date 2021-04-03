ADVERTISEMENT

Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with 19-year old climate crusader Aman Sharma on her initiative Climate Warrior. She posted an Instagram chat with Aman on Saturday, where they spoke about raising awareness on protecting birds and the biodiversity of India.

“He is one the youngest climate warriors in India and I have been following his work. He has made immense difference for the cause of climate change and creating a positive conversation around climate action and climate justice,” she said.

Talking about his ideology, she adds, “He has started this initiative called – All In For Climate Action – and a very interesting club called CAN, or Cuckoo About Nature Club. He is a young boy who believes in co-existing with nature. He believes that the basic thread between humanity and nature is broken and he is trying to repair it.”

In 2019, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio had shared a photograph of Aman raising his voice about climate conservation.