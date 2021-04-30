Bhumi, Taapsee mourn demise of 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar due to Covid

Adv.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Shooter Chandro Tomar, fondly known as Shooter Dadi, died after battling Covid on Friday. She was admitted to a hospital in Meerut earlier this week.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro in the 2019 film “Saand Ki Aankh”, says Chandro Tomar’s death comes as a “personal loss” to her.

“It is completely devastating to know that Chandro dadi is not with us anymore. It really feels like a very big personal loss. She was someone who lived a very fulfilling life. She made her own rules, paved her own path and she had a beautiful sisterhood and a beautiful partnership with Prakashi dadi and together they left an impact on so many lives,” says Bhumi.

Adv.

The actress adds: “I feel so fortunate to have played her character, got a chance to learn about life from her and she has left a very big part of herself with me.”

The actress says that she will always remember her.

“My condolences to the family and everybody whose life she impacted because I know there will be many who will be grieving her passing away today. But she always said tann buddha hota hai, mann buddha nai hota. I know in spirit she will always be with us because her teachings are going to be with us. She will thoroughly be missed,” she says.

Adv.

Sharing a picture with her on Twitter, actress Taapsee Pannu, who played the role of Prakashi Tomar in the film, posted: “For the inspiration you will always be… You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you.”

She also wrote on her Instagram page: “But I learnt from you to never give up…Daadi will live on forever in the hearts of many girls like me who she was an inspiration to.”

Actor Randeep Hooda also posted on social media about how he was to meet her for the inauguration of a shooting ring, which got delayed due to Covid.

Adv.

–IANS

anj/vnc