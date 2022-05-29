scorecardresearch
Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hit hattrick

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hit hattrick
Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is unarguably the family entertainer of the year. Stepping into week 2, this horror comedy enters the prestigious 100-Crore Club as it amassed Rs. 11.35 cr. on day 9. Becoming the second film of producer and actor – Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan to not only win massive admiration from the audiences across the globe but also ruling the box office with Net collection of Rs. 109.92 cr!

Before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, audiences enjoyed and showered much love over Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan’s blockbuster, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety whose lifetime collection was ₹ 108 crores!

Working on megahits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu aki Sweety – this producer and actor duo will continue to entertain the masses as the two powerhouses have joined hands for another most anticipated movie ‘Shehzaada’ which is slated to release end of this year.

